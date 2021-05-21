Free State schools see rise in COVID-19 infections

Several Free State schools have been hit by COVID-19.

Recently, there were also cluster outbreaks at some schools in Gauteng and as many as 28 in the Northern Cape.

Contact sport has also been cancelled at school level.

Teachers and pupils at Eunice High School will have to go back to virtual classes after several infections were picked up.

Four learners tested positive for the virus at a special school, while three contracted the virus from Bloemfontein South Secondary School.

Officials closed Tebang Primary after five teachers and 11 learners tested positive.

The department said the Lejweleputswa District reported 55 cases between Monday and Thursday.

This includes 17 teachers and 27 learners.

In the Xhariep District, a teacher has died of COVID-19.

Thirty learners and 14 teachers also contracted the virus in that region.

