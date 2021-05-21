Extradition hearing of ex-Eskom contractor Michael Lomas set for December

Michael Lomas has been implicated in a R745 million corruption scandal involving the construction of the Kusile power station.

JOHANNESBURG - The extradition hearing for former Eskom contractor Michael Lomas will take place in December.

He was arrested in April and first appeared in the West Minister Magistrate’s Court in London last month where he was granted bail of R1.7 million.

He also had to submit additional surety of about R4.3 million among other stringent bail conditions.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Investigative Directorate (ID) spokesperson, Sindisiwe Seboka, said that Lomas made another brief appearance at the London court on Thursday.

“He is expected back in the same court from the 20th to the 21st of December, where his extradition trial will begin in earnest. The appearance stems from talks with UK law enforcement authorities by the ID in connection with fraud and corruption case where Eskom paid R745 million to Tubular Construction Projects where Lomas was implicated,” she said.

