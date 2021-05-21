Go

EWN Weather Watch: Cool day for Joburg, cloudy day for CT

While a cold snap is predicted for the northeastern parts of the country, the rest of the country can expect clear skies and mild temperatures.

Picture: Pixabay.com
GAUTENG

GAUTENG

For Saturday, clear skies are predicted with temperatures in the low to mid-20s. Johannesburg is set for a high of 22°C, Pretoria is slightly warmer at 24°C and Hammanskraal will top out at 26°C.

WESTERN CAPE

Mostly clear skies are forecast for the province, with the western coastal areas set for a partly cloudy day. Cape Town is set for a high of just 19°C. Further inland, Worcester will see a high of 20°C, while George and Beaufort West can both expect highs of 21°C.

KWAZULU-NATAL

KZN can expect a warmer day than Thursday. In Durban, a clear sky and sunshine is forecast, with a high of 24°C. In Richard's Bay, some cloud is expected along with a high of 25°C while in Newcastle, a high of 24°C is forecast.

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

