EWN Weather Watch: Cool day for Joburg, cloudy day for CT

JOHANNESBURG - While a cold snap is predicted for the northeastern parts of the country, the rest of the country can expect clear skies and mild temperatures.

GAUTENG

For Saturday, clear skies are predicted with temperatures in the low to mid-20s. Johannesburg is set for a high of 22°C, Pretoria is slightly warmer at 24°C and Hammanskraal will top out at 26°C.

WESTERN CAPE

Mostly clear skies are forecast for the province, with the western coastal areas set for a partly cloudy day. Cape Town is set for a high of just 19°C. Further inland, Worcester will see a high of 20°C, while George and Beaufort West can both expect highs of 21°C.

KWAZULU-NATAL

KZN can expect a warmer day than Thursday. In Durban, a clear sky and sunshine is forecast, with a high of 24°C. In Richard's Bay, some cloud is expected along with a high of 25°C while in Newcastle, a high of 24°C is forecast.

