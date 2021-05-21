DA welcomes Van Damme's assurance she remains party member

Phumzile Van Damme, in a statement on Thursday night, announced that she had tendered her resignation as a member of Parliament, where she served for seven years.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that it welcomed Phumzile Van Damme’s reassurance that she had not resigned from the party.

The short response followed Van Damme’s own correction on social media that she had not resigned from the DA but as its representative in Parliament.

Just a point of correction. I resigned as an MP. I remain a member of the DA. Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) May 21, 2021

Van Damme, in her statement on Thursday night, announced that she had tendered her resignation as a member of Parliament, where she served for 7 years.

She also said that she would not join any other party or participate in attacks on the party.

Last night, the party accepted her resignation from Parliament and the party, wishing her well in her future endeavours. On Friday morning, however, she flagged that there might be some miscommunication as she remained a party member.

Some said that Van Damme left the party out of fear of the federal legal process over a racist incident at the V&A Waterfront Mall. In 2018, Van Damme punched a man in self-defence after he threatened violence during an altercation with a family at the popular Cape Town attraction.

But those close to Van Damme said that while her relationship with the party seemed irretrievable, she would stick it out through the process.

Her resignation came on the back of a string resignations by young black leaders who had left the party in recent years.

