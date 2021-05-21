CT residents in low-lying areas mop up after latest storm

CAPE TOWN - Following another fierce storm, Cape Town was dealing with waterlogged roads and localised flooding in low-lying areas.

Disaster risk management has completed assessments in various areas, including Khayelitsha, Delft and Strand.

The Western Cape Department of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning said that municipalities were working to mop up affected areas and assist communities.

Kraaifontein community activist, Linda Phito, said that damage caused by flooding had been reported at the newly established township called COVID-19.

"A new area called COVID-19 also had lots of flooding," Phito said.

One Masiphumelele resident was among thousands displaced by a devastating fire in December last year.

He'd been housed in a temporary structure on the sportsfield but said that he could not go to work on Friday, because the heavy rain has damaged his home.

"I must have a big towel and then must put it in the water and rinse it outside until the water comes out. I also have to sweep the water to the door and out," he explained.

The storm has subsided and the weather will clear up over the weekend.

