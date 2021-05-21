CoCT granted final interdict against unlawful occupation of D6 restitution land

The order prevents any persons from entering or occupying the land, erecting or completing structures. The order further prohibits anyone from intimidating, threatening, harassing or assaulting or in any way interfering with the work of officials, councillors and law enforcement.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has been granted a final court interdict against the unlawful occupation of District Six restitution land.

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato has welcomed the court order granted by the Western Cape High Court.

Mayoral spokesperson Lyndon Khan: "At the beginning of the month, the city obtained an interim order after receiving information that a group of people were intending to further unlawfully occupy. The court found that no cause could be shown as to why the city should not be granted a final interdict against the illegal invasion and occupation. Mayor Plato said that the restitution process is national government led and there have regretably been many delays to date."

