3 more suspects arrested for deadly Zandspruit mob attack

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have arrested three more suspects in connection with a mob attack incident in Zandspruit.

It's understood that officers arrested the group on Thursday night in the Johannesburg township, bringing the total number of those implicated in leading the deadly vigilante attack to six.

This comes after a group of nine men were taken to a local sports ground in the early hours of Wednesday morning, where they were beaten up by angry residents who accused them of terrorising the community.

The attack by the community has so far claimed the lives of six people, while three others remain in hospital.

The police's Kay Makhubele said that more arrests were expected.

"Following the efforts of the murder and robbery investigation team, three suspects were arrested last night for murder, attempted murder and kidnapping. The total number of arrested suspects are six as the police continue to search for other suspects. The arrested suspects will be appearing in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Monday.

