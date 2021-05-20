Go

Zondo Inquiry adjourns proceedings for serious security reasons

Commission chair Raymond Zondo made the announcement earlier during Thursday's evening session.

FILE: Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is seen during a session of the commission of inquiry into state capture in Johannesburg on 16 November 2020. Picture: AFP
JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission has had to adjourn proceedings on Thursday evening due to security reasons.

Commission chair Raymond Zondo made the announcement earlier during the session.

"There are security reasons for us to adjourn. I know that we were going to hear evidence and then Mr Peters' evidence, so we are going to have to adjourn. I'm sorry about that, it's a situation beyond everyone's control," Zondo said.

The inquiry had been hearing evidence from Norma Mngoma.

