Zondo Inquiry adjourns proceedings for serious security reasons

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission has had to adjourn proceedings on Thursday evening due to security reasons.

Commission chair Raymond Zondo made the announcement earlier during the session.

"There are security reasons for us to adjourn. I know that we were going to hear evidence and then Mr Peters' evidence, so we are going to have to adjourn. I'm sorry about that, it's a situation beyond everyone's control," Zondo said.

The inquiry had been hearing evidence from Norma Mngoma.

DCJ has been informed that there are serious security reasons for the commission to adjourn. #StateCaptureInquiry State Capture Commission (@StateCaptureCom) May 20, 2021

