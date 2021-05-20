Zim records COVID variant first detected in India

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who doubles as Zimbabwe's health minister, said cases were detected among a group of people in the central town of Kwekwe after a local returned from the Asian country late last month.

HARARE - Zimbabwe has on Wednesday confirmed that the coronavirus variant first detected in India is now in the country.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who doubles as Zimbabwe's health minister, said cases were detected among a group of people in the central town of Kwekwe after a local returned from the Asian country late last month.

Chiwenga said travellers from India would now have to be tested on arrival and would have to go into mandatory quarantine at their own expense.

Zimbabwe has been doing quite well compared to others in the region in vaccinating its people against COVID-19. So far, more than 600,000 have received their first dose.

But coverage of the crisis caused by the coronavirus variant in India will likely prompt fears of a third wave.

On social media, locals are asking why stricter measures weren’t imposed sooner on travellers from India and why last week’s visit by a delegation from the Indian Trade Organisation was allowed to go ahead.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.