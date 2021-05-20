Zandspruit residents urged to report crimes to SAPS, not turn to vigilantism

Four people were killed in an act of mob violence after nine people were taken to a sports field early on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - There have been appeals for calm in Zandspruit, north of Johannesburg, with residents vowing to continue their fight against criminals in the area.

Four people were killed in an act of mob violence after nine people were taken to a sports field early on Wednesday.

Five others were rushed to hospital in serious condition.

READ: Four people killed in Zandspruit mob attack

Ward councillor Victor Mafenya has appealed to residents not to take the law into their own hands.

“Please, I am begging you, let us take those we are suspecting to law enforcement officials.”

READ: Police maintain strong presence in Zandspruit after mob justice incident

However, residents have vowed to continue dealing with criminals.

Wednesday’s attack on a group of young men has left members of this community shocked.

But residents say the men have been terrorising the community for some time.

Residents say last week, three people were attacked and robbed of their belongings and such acts could not be tolerated anymore.

There is a strong police presence in the area.

WATCH: Zandspruit mob justice: What led to 4 deaths and multiple injuries?

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.