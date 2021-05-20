You'll soon be able to watch theatre productions at some Ster-Kinekor cinemas

The State Theatre has selected a variety of theatre productions to showcase at cinemas, with the exact screening dates to be confirmed and communicated in due course.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African State Theatre and Ster-Kinekor Theatres this week announced a collaboration to screen theatre content in selected cinemas across South Africa from June 2021.

The entertainment sector was the hardest hit by COVID-19 lockdown regulations, which affected audience attendance both at cinemas and theatres.

“Whilst we are grappling with the pandemic, I believe this collaboration will change the performing arts game in South Africa, particularly that of theatre. Importantly, this collaboration gives us hope for the revival and future of theatre. Now you can access theatre in various parts of our country. Many thanks to Ster-Kinekor Theatres for this empowering contribution,” said the theatre’s artistic director, Aubrey Sekhabi.

Acting CEO at Ster-Kinekor Theatres, Motheo Matsau said “Ster-Kinekor and Cinema Nouveau is proud to collaborate with the South African State Theatre to expand our event cinema repertoire in South Africa to feature local productions from incredibly talented actors, performers, writers, producers and directors on the big screen. This will provide the rest of the country an opportunity to watch the State Theatre’s productions they may have not ordinarily had the chance to see in the theatre itself.”

