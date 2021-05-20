Third wave to hit WC in mid-June if current trajectory continues, say officials

According to the provincial Health Department, there's been a 25% week-on-week increase and cases had risen to about 200 a day.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape health officials said that the province may enter a COVID-19 third wave in two to three weeks.

According to the provincial Health Department, there's been a 25% week-on-week increase and cases had risen to about 200 a day.

In the Cape Metro there'd been a 33% week-on-week rise in cases.

Head of Health Dr Keith Cloete: "Northern, eastern, southern, western and Tygerberg are the places where the numbers are increasing and as reported to you last week, it is still a predominant increase n the more affluent areas because these are positive cases coming from the private sector."

He added that the province was still in a resurgence as there'd been a sustained increase for 12 days in the number of new cases in the current week versus the previous week.

"We have not yet met the criteria for being in the third wave but we could enter the third wave in two to three weeks if the current trajectory continues. So, the SA COVID-19 Modelling Consortium has put a notice out for all provinces and indicated that we can expect to the middle of June, based on the current projections, that we will enter a third wave."

Cloete said that the SA COVID-19 Modelling Consortium predicted a third wave that would be smaller than the second wave in the Western Cape but said that there was lots of uncertainty.

"Especially when it comes to potentially the impact of different variants emerging. If we respond strongly and quickly to an increase in cases which we have now, we can dramatically reduce the number of admissions and deaths. So it's really within the hands of the behaviour of everyone to be able to mitigate once you start seeing an increase in cases."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.