WC, private sector to roll out more COVID-19 vaccination sites in coming weeks

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde explained that as more vaccines arrived in the province, more people would be vaccinated.

CAPE TOWN - Since phase 2 of the national coronavirus vaccine drive kicked off on Monday, 4,331 people in the Cape metro have received a COVID-19 vaccination.

More vaccination sites also came online on Wednesday, with 18 now in operation.

Western Cape head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete, said that more vaccination sites, together with those in the private sector, would be rolled out over the next few weeks.

“Clicks informed us they will bring sites online and then MediClinic has also confirmed with they would bring the Cape Gate MediClinic, Milnerton MediClinic, Geneva Hospital as well as Vergelegen Hospital online as of next Monday, ” Cloete said.

About 37% of people in the province, those eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine now, had so far registered on the electronic vaccine data system.

Premier Alan Winde explained that as more vaccines arrived in the province, more people would be vaccinated.

"We must remember that if it’s not on Monday, everyone that’s registered can get vaccinated. We don’t have sufficient in the system because those vaccines come into our system. Every week we get more and more vaccines and we can roll out more and more vaccine sites and we have to align that with the vaccination process of names of people who are registered to get the vaccine," said the premier.

Vaccines are set to be dispatched to the province in weekly batches of 30,000.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.