WC Health Dept urges vaccine recipients to honour appointments

Provincial head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete, said that those who'd missed their opportunity would have two more chances to receive the shot. He's urged recipients to honour their first appointment.

CAPE TOWN - Vaccine recipients who missed their appointments would be issued with new dates.

In the Western Cape, nearly 4,500 people have received their first shot of the Pfizer vaccine since phase 2 of the rollout started on Monday.

The province has seen just over 265,000 people over the age of 60 register on the electronic vaccine data system.

The Western Cape Health Department now controls messages alerting vaccine recipients of when they should go for a jab.

“We are asking everyone to assist the system to work, to come the first time your appointment is given. That’s why we want to move to a three-day notice and one-day notice. So our appeal is to get everyone to go the first time so we don’t have to give second or third appointments,” Cloete said.

