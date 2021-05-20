Take it or leave it: 1.5% wage increase is the final offer, says Eskom

However, the embattled power utility said it has identified possible adjustments in the overtime, travel and transfer benefits.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Wednesday said its offer of a 1.5% wage increase for workers was final.

However, the embattled power utility said it had identified possible adjustments in the overtime, travel and transfer benefits.

Unions have rejected the offer, demanding a 15% salary hike and increases in numerous other benefits.

Eskom's Sikhonathi Mantshanthsa said: “Eskom maintains that these demands are unaffordable and has requested the unions to accept its demand. The wage talks continue.”

Meanwhile, the National Union of Mineworkers and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa are expected to hold an urgent media briefing later on Thursday on the wage talks.

