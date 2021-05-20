SSA’s Dlomo 'unilaterally decided' to use signal jammer at 2015 Sona, Zondo told

Cellphones and other devices were rendered useless when the signal was jammed after the Economic Freedom Fighters threatened to disrupt then President Jacob Zuma's address.

JOHANNESBURG - An intelligence operative testifying at the state capture commission claims former State Security Agency deputy director general Thulani Dlomo unilaterally decided to use a signal jammer during the 2015 State of the Nation Address.

The operative - identified as "Steven" - has been testifying as a protected witness at the state capture commission on Thursday.

He said it was normal for all agencies of the security cluster to secure the parliamentary precinct during Sona.

Steven said the idea of a jammer was discussed, but not in the chamber.

“A decision was changed without the knowledge of the joint chiefs by Mr. Thulani Dlomo. The jammer ended up being deployed inside the chamber, in the gallery where visitors are allowed to access parliament ton that day,” he said.

