SACP: ANC competent enough to deal with those opposed to step-aside resolution

This comes amid court action by the governing party’s suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule who wants the Johannesburg High Court to declare the ANC’s step-aside resolution unconstitutional, invalid and unlawful.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) on Wednesday said the African National Congress (ANC) was competent enough to deal with members who were opposed to its step-aside resolution.

This comes amid court action by the governing party’s suspended secretary general Ace Magashule who wants the Johannesburg High Court to declare the ANC’s step-aside resolution unconstitutional, invalid and unlawful.

The corruption accused former Free State premier said the resolution had been implemented hastily and violates the principle of innocent until proven guilty.

SACP secretary general Blade Nzimande said the ANC was on the right path by implementing its step-aside resolution.

“If the ANC shows determination to deal with matters relating to corruption, we can only support that. And the ANC as the governing party must of course set an example in terms of dealing with these things that have led to the defeat of many liberation movements in other countries.”

In the meantime, the ANC has vowed to continue with the implementation of its step-aside resolution despite challenges such as court action by Magashule.

In KwaZulu-Natal, the governing party is expected to conclude its two-day consultative meetings with members affected by the step aside resolution.

The party’s provincial spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela said those who refused to step aside after the meetings would be issued with suspension letters.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.