SA’s COVID death toll increases by 167

The Department of Health recorded 167 fatalities over the past 24-hour reporting cycle, taking the national death toll to 55,507.

JOHANNESBURG - There's been a major increase in daily COVID-19 deaths and cases in South Africa.

“Today, 167 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 3, Free State 38, Gauteng 35, KwaZulu-Natal 6, Limpopo 19, Mpumalanga 3, North West 46, Northern Cape 7 and Western Cape 10, which brings the total to 55 507 deaths,” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement on Wednesday.

There's also been a significant spike in the number of infections reported over the same period, with the country racking up 3,522 cases.

South Africa's recovery rate is still hovering at 94% on Thursday morning, with 1 528 868 people having recuperated, out of 1 621 362 confirmed infections.

The department said 558,170 vaccines have been administered in this country.

