Provinces given the greenlight to send SMSes to vaccine recipients over 60

CAPE TOWN - Provinces, including the Western Cape and Gauteng, have on Wednesday been given the go-ahead to send SMSes to vaccine recipients over the age of 60.

This had been a national function but there have been numerous complaints.



These Electronic Vaccine Data System messages outline when and at which site recipients should report to for their jab.

Some elders complained about receiving late-night messages, while others said they were sent to vaccination sites far from their homes.

During a vaccine registration drive in Nomzamo on Wednesday, 62-year-old Reuben Hoho, signed up to receive the jab.

“I have grandchildren that I am raising alone, so I must make sure that I am safe.”

Western Cape Health chief of operations Doctor Saadiq Karim said they had been granted more control of the process.

“This now allows us to ensure that we match the capacity of the vaccination site with the number of people that are close to that site. It also allows us to send SMS notifications to people two to three days ahead of time to ensure that people have transport to get to the vaccination sites.”

The province on Wednesday expanded its vaccination sites to 18.

Officials have urged vaccine recipients not to show up at the sites until they’ve been informed to do so.

