Phumzile van Damme quits DA

After dropping several hints on Twitter on Thursday afternoon, it was confirmed that Phumzile Van Damme was no longer a member of the Democratic Alliance nor its representative in Parliament.

FILE: Phumzile van Damme makes her way on stage to deliver her speech at Democratic Alliance's elective congress in Tshwane on 7 April 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/Eyewitness News
FILE: Phumzile van Damme makes her way on stage to deliver her speech at Democratic Alliance's elective congress in Tshwane on 7 April 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/Eyewitness News
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of Parliament and former shadow Minister of Communications, Phumzile van Damme, has quit the party.

She is yet another prominent black leader to leave the DA following protracted battles.

Earlier in May, Van Damme said that she was in a legal battle with the DA, with some members intent on punishing her for punching a man in self-defence after he threatened violence during an altercation with a family at the V&A Waterfront in June 2018.

She said that she'd endured psychological abuse at the hands of those people and had undergone hours of therapy.

And in December 2020, Van Damme was forced by the DA to go on sabbatical for three months for what it said was her debilitating illness, but she insisted that her ill-health had not prevented her from doing her work and that she would challenge the decision.

.

But she later appeared to have changed her mind, saying she would 'abide by this instruction' and would communicate with the party through her lawyers in 2021.

The DA has continued to shed black leaders over recent years over internal conflicts, which have also reflected on the party’s performance at the polls, even in this week’s by-elections.

After dropping several hints on Twitter on Thursday afternoon, it was confirmed that Van Damme was no longer a member of the DA nor its representative in Parliament.

Van Damme, who joined the DA in 2009, was elected to Parliament in 2014.

She served the party in numerous roles, including as shadow Minister of Communications and as a spokesperson.

The party’s Siviwe Gwarube: "We commend her work over the past several years. From taking on Bell Pottinger, fighting for an independent SABC and her tenure as a spokesperson, Phumzile demonstrated her talent as a political communicator and a parliamentarian."

Van Damme, in her own tweets on Thursday, said that she would not be seeking to join any political party.

