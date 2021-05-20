Pandor: SA to close 10 of its diplomatic missions abroad

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor, said the move was made necessary due to the financial constraints her department is facing.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa is to close 10 of its diplomatic missions abroad. They include embassies, high commissions and consulates.

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor on Thursday said the move was made necessary due to the financial constraints her department was facing.

Affected missions include those in the Vatican, Peru, Finland, Oman, Romania and Chicago in the United States.

Pandor made the announcement while briefing on her budget, which she is to table in Parliament on Thursday afternoon.

Pandor said it was a difficult decision to take: “The decision we’ve had to take is deeply regretted by myself and all of us in the department and we express our confidence that the excellent diplomatic relations with the countries where we are closing missions, that these will continue.”

Pandor listed the missions that are to be closed: “The mission in Minsk, in Belarus; in Port of Spain, in Trinidad and Tobago, at the Holy See in the Vatican, Helsinki in Finland, Milan (consulate general) in Italy, Muscat in Oman, the Suva Mission in Fiji, Bucharest in Romania, the Mission in Lima, Peru and the consulate in Chicago, United States of America.”

Pandor said while savings would run into the millions, it would not solve her department’s financial woes. Her budget for the current financial year has been cut from just over R7 billion to just under R6.5 billion.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.