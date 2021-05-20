October local govt elections to continue as planned, says IEC

Speaking at a briefing in Centurion, the IEC's chairperson Glen Mashinini said that they were satisfied that it was possible to conduct elections under the current circumstances.

JOHANNESBURG - The IEC said that preparations for the October local government elections were at an advanced stage as it maintained that voting would continue.

The COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions in place to prevent the spread of the virus had cast doubt on the IEC's ability to host the elections as political parties disagreed on the way forward.

However, the IEC said that to protect electoral democracy, the fifth local government elections would continue as planned.

