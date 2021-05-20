Numsa, NUM reject Eskom's 1.5% wage increase for workers

Numsa general secretary, Irvin Jim, said that they had been provoked by Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter and executive management, who refused to engage meaningfully in the wage negotiations at Eskom.

CAPE TOWN - Labour unions Numsa and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) have rejected Eskom's 1.5% wage increase for its workers.

They're demanding a 15% salary increase, while Solidarity wants a 9.5% hike.

The unions held a media briefing on Thursday to give an update on the wage talks.

"This 1.5% is a lie, it's not an offer in that they're saying here's 1.5% on condition you agree that we basically vary down 12 of your conditions. We obviously reject that. We are where we were in 2018. We've now taken a decision that we are going to go on a mobilisation on the ground, workers must picket."

