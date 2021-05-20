NPA: Jacob Zuma's special plea a regurgitation of false claims

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that a plea document filed by Zuma’s legal team on Wednesday night comprised of incorrect statements that had been previously rejected by the courts.

DURBAN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that at face value a “special plea” by Jacob Zuma challenging State prosecutor Advocate Billy Downer’s appointment to try him was a “regurgitation of false claims” previously made by the former president.

The NPA has confirmed that it received Zuma’s plea document late on Wednesday night and was still studying it.

Zuma and French arms company Thales face corruption, money laundering and racketeering charges linked to the multi-billion rand arms deal.

The trial against Zuma and Thales was set to commence on Monday but was postponed to Wednesday next week after the former president’s lawyers told the Pietermaritzburg High Court that they wanted to file a section 106 application.

That application deals with a prosecutor's ability to prosecute a case.

The NPA said that a plea document filed by Zuma’s legal team on Wednesday night comprised of incorrect statements that had been previously rejected by the courts.

The State said that it would nonetheless respond timeously to Zuma’s legal submission.

The court is expected to issue its decision on the matter at the former president’s next court appearance on Wednesday next week.

