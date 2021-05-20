NC ANC to challenge attempts to push party towards early elective conference

Provincial secretary, Deshi Ngxanga, said that it was concerned about attempts to destabilise the party in the province.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Northern Cape said that it would challenge any attempts to push the party towards an early national elective conference.



Some of suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule’s allies have been calling for an early conference, with his two well-known supporters, Tony Yengeni and Carl Niehaus, calling for a special conference to prevent his removal from the party.

Ngxanga said that their actions were disappointing and that wishes for an early conference simply would not materialise.

"We'll challenge that at the NEC and I can guarantee you that the overwhelming members of the NEC, they are sober. They approach issues circumspectly and with caution and I'm sure that they will do that debate in an NEC meeting."

The ANC in the Northern Cape was currently in the Gauteng South High Court where four members from the Frances Baard region were attempting to interdict next weekend’s provincial elective conference.

They claimed that branch biennial general meetings which took place recently were unlawful and unconstitutional.

Ngxanga said that it was outsiders influencing the four applicants.

"We are concerned about the situation but what can we do? We are pretty sure that they are funded from outside. All of them reside in Frances Baard region. You ask yourself the question why did they decide to go to the Gauteng High Court while we have a High Court in our own province?"

