Mngoma denies testifying about estranged husband Gigaba because she was bitter

JOHANNESBURG - Norma Mngoma said that it was not true that she was testifying about her estranged husband, former minister Malusi Gigaba, because she was bitter.

Instead, she told the state capture commission that she had already told him that she wanted a divorce but he told her to wait for him to testify first and that if he testified while they were still married they could enjoy spousal privilege of not testifying against each other.

Mngoma repeated that Gigaba wanted to delete information on her devices so that the commission could not verify their movements, including their visits to the Guptas.

"I asked him the other thing: 'Why can't we divorce? Is it because you are going to the commission?' I didn't understand how I got involved with the commission because the commission has never called me, there's nothing that involves me because I've never worked for the government. He then explained that if we divorced, he's going to lose the spousal privilege."

Mngoma has amended her initial affidavit, saying that she saw Gigaba transfer money from the Guptas only once, not several times and that she did not know the position that Gigaba's sister occupied at Transnet but her initial statement that Gigaba arranged her job with former CEO Siyabonga Gama remained.

