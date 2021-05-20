MEC Mamabolo calls on City of JHB to intervene in Metrobus, union dispute

On Tuesday, the bus company's court application to stop the strike by union-affiliated employees was struck from the roll with a cost order.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo on Thursday said it was time that government stepped in and mediated the dispute between Metrobus and Demawusa.

Workers have been protesting since early this month.

The employees are demanding an 18% increase, a R15,000 COVID-19 allowance and a 14th cheque among others.

Mamabolo said the public transport system in South Africa was meant to serve commuters who were bearing the brunt of the stalemate.

“This is really serious, and we are worried as a province about what this is doing to households and families. We are now considering one option, which is to interact with the City of Johannesburg and get to understand how the city is approaching the matter.”

