Mbalula set to outline plans to professionalise taxi sector in dept budget vote

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula's spokesperson, Ayanda-Allie Paine, said that the ministry would also share plans on massive road infrastructure projects as part of the government’s economic recovery plan.

CAPE TOWN - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula is set to deliver his department's budget vote on Friday.

The transport sector was among those hit hard by COVID-19 regulations.

Mbalula will outline steps taken in professionalising the taxi industry and provide an update on the process in the appointment of the Eminent Persons Group.

“This will also be an opportunity for the minister to outline and update South Africans on plans that are already in place to rationalise and fix the department entities, as well as strengthen traffic law enforcement,” said the minister's spokesperson, Ayanda-Allie Paine.

