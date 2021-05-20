Mahlobo to Zondo Inquiry evidence leader: Don’t talk to me like a child

Former State Security Minister David Mahlobo started by accusing the State Security Agency and the commission of selectively naming people in declassified documents and warned the commission not to name anyone.

JOHANNESBURG - Former State Security Minister David Mahlobo has on Wednesday objected to how Zondo commission evidence leader Paul Pretorius asked him questions, saying he shouldn’t talk to him like a child.

He was asked about allegations that he personally became involved in an operation to provide a safe house for apartheid operative Eugene de Kock.

And the unlawful detention of former President Jacob Zuma’s wife, Mantuli.

Mahlobo is alleged to have meddled in intelligence operations but he denies personal involvement in providing a safe house for De Kock.

And he took offence when he was pressed for answers: “If Mr Pretorius is going to have an attitude, I can give one back, he can’t speak to me like a child.”

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said: “Where the law is not breached, it’s important that answers be given to legitimate questions.”



Mahlobo said when Mantuli was accused of poisoning Zuma, the whole security cluster was involved because there was suspicion that foreign forces were involved in what was believed to be a threat to state security.

But he said he didn’t personally order her detention: “You want to create an impression that this young minister has the capacity to come to your home and take your wife, the answer is no, let’s not play to the gallery.”

Mahlobo is alleged to have received millions in cash from members of the SSA including ‘Dorothy’ who said she made three deliveries of R4.5 million each.

