Lotto Results: Wednesday, 19 May 2021
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 19 May 2021 are:
Lotto: 01, 06, 12, 16, 35, 45 B: 02
Lotto Plus 1: 08, 10, 27, 28, 37, 40 B: 07
Lotto Plus 2: 20, 31, 34, 40, 42, 52 B: 04
Here are #dividends for the #LOTTO draw on (19/05/21)!#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) May 19, 2021
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/MV7JM0EeNR
Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 1 draw on (19/05/21)!#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) May 19, 2021
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/IvGsZ8NtdA
