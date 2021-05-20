Lotto Results: Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto results. Are you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 19 May 2021 are:

Lotto: 01, 06, 12, 16, 35, 45 B: 02

Lotto Plus 1: 08, 10, 27, 28, 37, 40 B: 07

Lotto Plus 2: 20, 31, 34, 40, 42, 52 B: 04

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTO draw on (19/05/21)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/MV7JM0EeNR #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) May 19, 2021

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 1 draw on (19/05/21)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/IvGsZ8NtdA #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) May 19, 2021

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 1 draw on (19/05/21)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/IvGsZ8NtdA #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) May 19, 2021

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.