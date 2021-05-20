Life Esidimeni online memorial aims to ensure that victims are never forgotten

One hundred and forty-four mentally ill patients died after they were moved from Life Esidimeni facilities by the Gauteng Health Department to unregistered NGOs in 2016.

JOHANNESBURG - As the world marks the first International Mental Health Action Day, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group, together with other organisations, have launched the Life Esidimeni Online Memorial and Advocacy Project.

The #LifeEsidimeni Online Memorial & Advocacy Project that launched today pays tribute to the people who lost loved ones in the tragedy & puts a spotlight on the crisis of mental healthcare in SA. Read more https://t.co/tuSPBr4FGJ @dailymaverick @TheSADAG #MentalHealthAction pic.twitter.com/b54LjrwdxF LifeEsidimeni (@LifeEsidimeni) May 20, 2021

The online memorial, which went live on Thursday morning, is aimed at ensuring that those that lost their lives in the tragedy were never forgotten.

The website also has an interactive component where members of the public could tell their own stories.

Christine Nxumalo from the Life Esidimeni family committee said that no family must ever experience what they went through.

“The families believe that telling our stories is very important and can never really end until action or something happens or until how mental health is treated changes, then our work will never end,” said Nxumalo.

