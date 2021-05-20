JHB High Court to hear urgent bid trying to interdict ANC NC conference

Four party members from the Francis Baard region also want branch biennial general meetings held this year to be declared unlawful, unconstitutional and in breach of the ANC’s constitution.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Johannesburg will hear an urgent application on Thursday trying to interdict next weekend’s African National Congress (ANC) Northern Cape conference.

The Northern Cape is set to elect new leadership where current chairperson Zamani Saul is expected to be elected for a second term.

But the four said this could not go ahead as the provincial leadership had distorted the democratic processes of the governing party.

While the applicants have refused to comment on their bid to halt the upcoming elective conference, provincial secretary Deshi Ngxanga said the ANC would defend its right to go ahead with the conference.

He has told Eyewitness News the application being brought forward was not a surprise and was flimsy.

Ngxanga claimed there was outside influence behind the court bid, linking it to national politics and the Northern Cape’s position calling for those facing corruption charges to step aside.

“And enablers can rest assured that they will not emerge [victorious].”

The Northern Cape ANC is expected to go to conference at the end of the month.

