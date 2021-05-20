Ivory Park teacher accused of raping pupil hands himself over to SAPS

According to officials the 38-year-old sexually assaulted the 16-year-old girl last week Friday at the Umqhele Secondary School premises during break time.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police say an Ivory Park teacher who had been on the run after allegedly raping a grade 10 pupil handed himself over to police.

The Gauteng Department of Education said the attack was reported to its district offices last week.

The police's Mavela Masondo said the teacher handed himself over to the Tembisa police station on Wednesday:

“He is expected to appear in court on today on a charge of rape.”

