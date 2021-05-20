David Mahlobo received R12m cash from intelligence agent, Zondo Inquiry told

An intelligence operative with the pseudonym 'Steven' said that former State Security Minister David Mahlobo claimed that there were many threats and costly resources were deployed to respond but none were ever found.

JOHANNESBURG - An intelligence operative with the pseudonym "Steven" has confirmed that another agent "Frank" once delivered R12 million to former State Security Minister David Mahlobo.

Steven testified at the state capture commission on Thursday on various issues involving the former minister.

He said that Mahlobo issued instructions for people to be paid because they were in danger or to buy their silence.

He also denied Mahlobo’s allegations that he was a peddler who told the commission false information.

Steven said that Mahlobo once said that a person linked to trade unions was in danger and should be paid R120,000 every month for their protection.

"I then said can I do some checks if this person's life is indeed under threat. There was nothing. This person would drive to a mall, stay in his house, no problem."

He said that Mahlobo also claimed someone was threatening to disclose details of a meeting attended by former President Jacob Zuma and should be paid R6 million for their silence but Steven refused.

"I refused to carry out this instruction but I was subsequently informed that this asset was paid."

Steven maintained that Mahlobo received R12 million cash.

"Frank informed you that he had delivered R12 million cash to Minister Mahlobo?" state capture inquiry chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo asked.

"That's correct, sir," Steven confirmed.

He said that most times when he asked for proof that money was delivered, people appointed to deliver or recipients would just laugh.

Steven said that Mahlobo claimed that there were many threats and costly resources were deployed to respond but none were ever found.

