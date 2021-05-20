IEC appoints Moseneke to head review process on holding municipal polls

Although the commission said that it was confident about its ability to carry out the polls, former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke has been requested to urgently review all relevant factors, including legal and socio-political.

JOHANNESBURG - The IEC has appointed former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke to head a review process to decide whether current conditions are conducive or not to hold free and fair elections in October.

Although the commission said that it was confident about its ability to carry out the polls, Moseneke has been requested to urgently review all relevant factors, including legal and socio-political.

Concern has been raised about holding elections during the COVID-19 pandemic by political parties, among others.

Former Deputy Chief Justice Mosekene has until July to submit a report on the review to help the commission to evaluate all factors which could possibly influence the possibility of free and fair elections later this year.

The review was in line with Section 14 (4) of the Electoral Commission Act, which stated that the IEC may, if it deemed it necessary, publish a report on the likelihood or otherwise that it would be able to ensure that the pending elections would be free and fair.

Moseneke welcomed his appointment: "I'm honoured to accept this project of national significance. I'm cognizant of the very short timeframes available due to the pressures exerted by the timeframe provided by the Constitution and electoral laws to conduct local government elections."

Moseneke will consider submissions made by political parties, key electoral stakeholders and health authorities among others.

