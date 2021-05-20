Human settlements dept interdicts SABC from auctioning CT residential property

The SABC Rocklands property in Cape Town has been a source of dispute following the broadcaster's move to auction the building which has previously been home to many residents including domestic workers.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Human Settlements and Housing Development Agency has on Wednesday interdicted the SABC from auctioning a number of its non-core residential properties including Cape Town.

The SABC Rocklands property in Cape Town has been a source of dispute following the broadcaster's move to auction the building, which has previously been home to many residents including domestic workers.

On Wednesday, residents from various parts of the city gathered at one of the 26 residential properties opposing the auction.

Reclaim the City said the auction of Rocklands Villa on well-located public land, must be understood in the context of the housing crisis in Cape Town.

The housing group said the site should be considered for affordable housing.

The organisation's Buhle Booi said auctioning the Sea Point building to the highest bidder for 'business recovery' would only serve as a short-term cash injection instead of addressing the long-term systemic exclusion of marginalised people.

“They must rather use the site and rather give it to another state-owned entity or government to better utilise it and build affordable housing.”

Booi added that they welcomed the move from the department to intervene.

Human Settlements spokesperson Mandulo Maphumulo said: “In our court papers, together with the HDA, we argued that the sale of this building would be against government’s mandate to address spatial segregation in all associated and inequitable access to the land by the poor.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.