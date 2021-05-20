Go

Heavy rain causes flooding and power outages in parts of WC

Power outages caused by the inclement weather have been reported in Joe Slovo in Milnerton, Noordhoek and several roads have been flooded due to blocked drains.

Parts of the Western Cape experienced heavy rain and flooding as a cold front made landfall in the province on 5 May 2021. The town of Struisbaai was one of the areas affected by the flooding. Picture: Supplied
CAPE TOWN - Flooding has been reported in Gugulethu, Macassar Village and Phillipi East on Thursday.

Heavy rains have been drenching Cape Town and surrounds since a cold front made landfall on Wednesday night.

Disaster Risk Management officials will conduct assessments in affected areas.

The department's Charlotte Powell said they expected an increase in service requests related to power outages as long as the inclement weather conditions persist.

Officials also expect to see a spike in flooding incidents especially affecting newly formed informal settlements that have been created on unsuitable, flood-prone land through a number of organised unlawful occupations since the start of the national COVID-19 lockdown.

