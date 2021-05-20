Heavy rain causes flooding and power outages in parts of WC

Power outages caused by the inclement weather have been reported in Joe Slovo in Milnerton, Noordhoek and several roads have been flooded due to blocked drains.

CAPE TOWN - Flooding has been reported in Gugulethu, Macassar Village and Phillipi East on Thursday.

Heavy rains have been drenching Cape Town and surrounds since a cold front made landfall on Wednesday night.

Service requests likely to increase due to stormy weather



The City expects an increase in service requests related to power outages during the anticipated stormy weather over the next few days.

This could lead to high call volumes being experienced by the call centre. #CTInfo pic.twitter.com/QxUqPe8b11 — City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) May 14, 2021

Disaster Risk Management officials will conduct assessments in affected areas.

The department's Charlotte Powell said they expected an increase in service requests related to power outages as long as the inclement weather conditions persist.

Officials also expect to see a spike in flooding incidents especially affecting newly formed informal settlements that have been created on unsuitable, flood-prone land through a number of organised unlawful occupations since the start of the national COVID-19 lockdown.

