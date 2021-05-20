HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Dear young mind, this is your mental health speaking

**OPINION**

My first introduction to the poet René Maria Rilke came late in life. I was done reading everything I could in the library at the University of Pretoria instead of assigned textbooks and had long left the building when his Letters to a Young Poet landed in my arms. I have since been a fan.

At the time, I was seeing a man who would become my husband and who had a Masters degree in art history – if I remember correctly – and a very deep acquaintance with the Bohemian-Austrian poet and novelist. And so, at the age of 22, I started my intimate journey with the lyrically gifted Rilke as well.

I had always found solace and deep reasoning in the mystical poets of the East - Khayam, Rumi and Gibran to name a few. These books were scattered around my house as a child and I started to page through them as a young child. As I grew older, the words began to mean more to me and I found that I had used them to rationalise my mental health and state of mind using them as a kind of meditation in a once un-medicated state.

But Rilke never crossed the precipice of Western poetry into the art of mysticism for me. I never thought it possible. Not until I read and re-read Letters to a Young Poet and it became part of my catalogue of bibles to help navigate the course of my depression, giving me a sense of meaning, purpose, vindication and sometimes, in the darkest moments, even gratitude.

Mysticism in literature or poetry is often described in religious terms or with the use of sacred language and many believe it to be irrational. But the irony is that when my emotional and mental state is at its most irrational and I cannot explain why I suddenly feel like I am in the eye of the storm or like I can’t get out of the field to see the field – something I have spent a lot of time working on – mysticism to me becomes reason and reality. It becomes a symbol of something greater. The words give meaning to what feels like a lifeless existence and I regain a semblance of consciousness into a feeling that has no language and few adjectives.

Of course, during a good run of excellent mental health, physical awareness and harnessing a toolbox to help me navigate the rocky shores of life so as not to be swallowed by its vast ocean where I become lost, I lose something else instead. In the memory of mysticism, those letters to a young poet take a back seat. And up until recently, that’s what happened. The essence took a back seat until earlier this week when I had to face to hard truths of battling a mental health disposition that was begging to be heard for a long, long time. So without access to therapy, I revisited the words of Rilke.

Letters To A Young Poet is a compilation of 10 letters written by Rilke in correspondence with a 19-year-old Franz Kappus who is about to enter the German military. Rilke himself at the time was only 27, but the young soon-to-be soldier wrote to him for guidance and critique on some of his poems. The back and forth lasted five years and many describe the book as an owner’s manual on what it means to be both an artist and a person.

I don’t know how to be a person anymore.

This dawned on me late one evening this week when I finally listened to the mystical consciousness of my mental health speaking to me and stopped trying to silence it with work and worry and too much admin. I finally swallowed my pride and found the humility to tell my wife.

Later that night, I trawled through the internet to find the best English translation of the book so that I could turn to the owner’s manual once more. I knew it would offer me insight into my inner life and shift the focus from my outer life once more, pushing me tenderly into the direction of facing that vast ocean from within instead of being overcome by its wild waters threating me on the outside.

Rilke’s words, as always, were filled with advice on how to be alone, how to look inside yourself, how to be self-sufficient emotionally and embracing struggles and facing them with courage. And even though his target audience in the book is a young writer, which appositely I find myself to be, his advice stretches beyond that and many words or nouns can be replaced with the adjectives of life.

For example, in one of his passages, the poet explains that one should write what they know. This holds quite a literal meaning for me at this time because I have just submitted a new manuscript and it I have followed this teaching as close as I could. But the inspection of what I know through the eyes of someone else, and that feedback that I am still awaiting, is only adding to the treacherous waters of my mental state. I know it’s good. But is that enough? And does it matter?

Rilke writes, (and I have selected a variety of paragraphs, which do not specifically fall in this order):

“Draw near to nature. Pretend you are the very first human and then write what you see and experience, what you love and lose.”

“Beware of general themes. Cling to those that your everyday life offers you. Write about your sorrows, your wishes, your passing thoughts, your belief in anything beautiful. Describe all that with fervent, quiet, and humble sincerity. In order to express yourself, use things in your surroundings, the scenes of your dreams, and the subjects on your memory.”

“If your everyday life appears to be unworthy subject matter, do not complain to life. Complain to yourself. Lament that you are not poet enough to call up its wealth. For the creative artist there is no poverty – nothing is insignificant or unimportant. Even if you were in a prison whose walls would shut out from your senses the sounds of the outer world, would you not then still have your childhood, this precious wealth, this treasure house of memories? Direct your attention to that. Attempt to resurrect these sunken sensations of a distant past.”

And while I have done all these things in my work, I have neglected for a long time to take action and practice them in my life. A lot has happened in the past year and I lost focus of my experiences, my loves and losses or buried them all together. The memory of my father, for example, only lives in my forgetting of his passing.

I became ignorant to these repetitive general themes and forgot to exercise a humble security within myself. It’s not that its been replaced by something deceivingly larger like over-confidence or arrogance. It’s just that any sense of trust in myself has disappeared altogether. And as a result, I return to the last quote. My everyday life has become, to me, unworthy. It has lost significance, meaning and importance and I have started to look outside and complain to life. But now, I have been reminded to complain only to myself. I have been reminded to recognise the scenes of my dreams that I am privileged enough to live through everyday.

My beautiful child, my near-perfect relationship and marriage, having a best-friend and mentor to go to bed with every night and wake up next to every morning are things one should have in abundance. Because we take ourselves wherever we go.

I have shut myself out of the my senses, my outer world and shoved myself into a place where there is a sense of nothingness. No treasure or wealth. No sight. No sounds. There is nothing of my own, only baggage that everyone else carries.

I have become a narcissist in the face of trying to solve everyone else’s problems and neglected to look inside and solve my own.

I have forgotten the beauty of boundaries.

This is my letter to a young mind and this is my mental health speaking.

Yours is speaking too. Listen.

_*This piece was written in honour of the first Mental Health Action Day (Thursday 21st May 2021). The author urges all readers to pay attention to themselves, to those around them, to love, reach out and act and to never forget the significance and important of their very existence._

Haji Mohamed Dawjee is a South African columnist, disruptor of the peace and the author of 'Sorry, Not Sorry: Experiences of a brown woman in a white South Africa'. Follow her on Twitter.

