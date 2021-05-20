Gumtree SA warns of phishing scam doing rounds locally

The company said that spoof Gumtree sites were being sent via text or WhatsApp to unwitting consumers.

CAPE TOWN - Online advertisement website Gumtree has warned of a UK phishing scam doing the rounds in South Africa.

The company said that spoof Gumtree sites were being sent via text or WhatsApp to unwitting consumers.

Our user safety is of the utmost importance. Some users have reported receiving phishing and scam links pretending to be Gumtree. Here are some tips to spot these and what to do if you think youve received one For more support visit https://t.co/Yxytk9U8H7 #OnlineSafety pic.twitter.com/nzPtth4fPY Gumtree (@Gumtree) April 15, 2021

The scammers got phone numbers from classifieds sites and contacted users to indicate that they'd made a direct payment via a Gumtree shipping and delivery service, which did not exist.

The victim was then directed to a bogus site and asked to enter their credit card details to get paid.

Gumtree South Africa's Louis Bosman said that the scam originated in the UK, but instances had been reported locally over the last 48 hours.

He has stressed that Gumtree did not offer a delivery service of any kind and would never request credit card details over the phone.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.