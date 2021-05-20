Gauteng Education Dept probing suspected food poisoning case at Mamelodi school

It is believed that pupils started to complain about having stomach cramps yesterday morning after they ate food provided by the schools feeding scheme. More than 100 learners were rushed to several local health facilities.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department has launched an investigation into a suspected case of food poisoning at the Vlakfontein Secondary School in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria.

It is believed that pupils started to complain about having stomach cramps on Wednesday morning after they ate food provided by the schools feeding scheme.

More than 100 learners were rushed to several local health facilities.

Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said that the learners had since been discharged.

"It is regrettable that this happened in our school, but the investigation continues. When things like this happen, we take samples and the necessary institutions will then go and do the necessary tests to give us an indication on what transpired with the food the learners consumed on that day," Mabona said.

