'For the sake of the vote': ANC JHB disappointed in MMC Masuku’s comments

Masuku, who is also an MMC in the City of Johannesburg, was with a few other members of the ANC including MEC Faith Mazibuko on the campaign trail during Wednesday’s by-elections.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Johannesburg on Thursday said it was disappointed after its deputy regional secretary Loyiso Masuku was caught on camera saying "for the sake of the vote" while eating chicken feet in an informal settlement.

That clip is circulating on social media.

In the clip, the women can be heard mockingly speaking of the local economy while eating the chicken feet as a little boy watches on.

For the sake of the Vote Loyiso Masuku @ANCJHB Deputy Regional Secretary #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/feX46W9iqp #TheLordOfTheMedia (@samkelemaseko) May 20, 2021

ANC regional spokesperson Sasabona Manganye said the comments were regrettable and not a reflection of the organisation.

“What happened in that clip does not represent our view as the ANC in the region. We don’t go to informal settlements just for a hoax. The ANC is always with its people.”

In a Twitter post, Masuku said the clip did not contain the full story: "We made a quick stop for food because we were really hungry and had been working throughout the day doing door-to-door creating awareness on by-elections and the voting process."

She also apologised: "To an extent where I asked Cde Faith why the manqina are red and she said they have Chilli & I told her I don't eat chilli food but because I'm starving let me try. It was in no way directed at anybody and I sincerely apologize for the misunderstanding. Ndiyaxolisa Bethunana."

To an extent where I asked Cde Faith why the manqina are red and she said they have Chilli & I told her I dont eat chilli food but because Im starving let me try. It was in no way directed at anybody and I sincerely apologize for the misunderstanding. Ndiyaxolisa Bethunana Loyiso Lugayeni-Masuku (@Loyiso_Masuku) May 20, 2021

