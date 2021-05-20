Fifth person passes away after Zandspruit mob attack

Nine young men were taken to a local field on Wednesday morning where they were beaten up by a group of community members before being necklaced.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela has confirmed that a fifth person passed away in hospital following Wednesday’s mob violence in Zandspruit.

Three people have also since been arrested.

They were accused of being behind a spate of crimes in the informal settlement.

Mawela on Thursday said the three suspects in custody were part of the group that orchestrated the mob violence.

“Three people were arrested, and they are from the vigilante group, which claims to be representing the community.”

He also said the community of Zandspruit ha well-structured and coordinated community patrollers set up to deal with issues of crime in the area.

