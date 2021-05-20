Ex-Eskom contractor to return to London court for extradition proceedings

Lomas was arrested and appeared in the London court last month where he was granted bail of R1.7 million.

CAPE TOWN - Former Eskom contractor and fugitive Michael Lomas will return to the Westminster Magistrates Court on Thursday for extradition proceedings on Thursday.

He also had to submit additional surety of about R4.3 million among other stringent bail conditions.

His arrest stems from a fraud and corruption case relating to Eskom's R745 million payment to Tubular Construction Projects.

Sindisiwe Seboka of the National Prosecuting Authority's Investigating Directorate (ID) said: “The ID brought an extradition application through the UK central authorities. The ID head is grateful to the Hawks in investigating the matter.”

In line with the UK’s extradition regulations, Lomas first needs to appear in a British court.

“A London-based court is expected to deal with the case and decide on the appropriate manner on how the trial should proceed.”

Lomas has been indicted along with four others in South Africa who were arrested in late 2019 and are expected back in court on the first of June.

