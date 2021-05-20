EWN Weather Watch: Chilly day for CT, clear skies for Joburg

It's a case of many seasons across the country as the cold front that hit the Western Cape moves east and brings rain to the coastal region.

JOHANNESBURG - It's a case of many seasons across the country as the cold front that hit the Western Cape moves east and brings rain to the coastal region. The northeastern parts of the country, though, hold onto the sunshine but in the south-western part of the country, it is going to be a cold day.

WESTERN CAPE

No rain is forecast for Friday but temperatures are expected to remain below 20°C. Cape Town can expect a partly cloudy day, with a high of 18°C. Worcester checks in at 19°C, George at 20° and Beaufort West a chilly 15°C.

GAUTENG

Clears skies and sunshine is predicted for the province for Friday. Johannesburg and Pretoria get highs of 24°C and Hammanskraal tops the mercury at 26°C.

KWAZULU-NATAL

The coastal regions of KZN welcome some rain, with Durban set for a high of 21°C. Richards Bay can expect a high of 23°C while Newcastle gets a partly cloudy day and a high of 22°C.

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

