Driftsands informal settlement fire claims the lives of two women

CAPE TOWN - Two women have died in a fire in an informal settlement in Driftsands, in the Western Cape.

The blaze broke out at around 2 am on Thursday.

Three homes were gutted and it's not yet clear what caused the fire.

The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service's Jermaine Carelse said: “When firefighters arrived on the scene of the fire, they found several informal structures on fire and managed to contain the blaze. Three informal structures were destroyed and the bodies of two women were discovered amongst the debris.”

