DA ward councillor in CT charged in connection with COVID-19 corruption

Democratic Alliance (DA) member Nora Grose was charged with fraud and money laundering involving R170,000 in humanitarian funds.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town ward councillor has been charged in connection with COVID-19 corruption relating to funds earmarked for food parcels.

Nora Grose (64) handed herself over to the Hawks at the Atlantis SAPS Community Centre and was granted bail of R10,000 in the Atlantis Magistrates Court.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) member from Table View was charged with fraud and money laundering involving R170,000 in humanitarian funds.

The State accused Grose of siphoning funds from the Temporary Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) by colluding with Reuben Swartz, the chairperson of the South African Religious Civic Organisation.

She's also accused of accessing funds from the City of Cape Town for personal gain.

The Hawks' Zinzi Hani: "The humanitarian funds values at R170,000 meant for the distribution of food parcels in Atlantis were reportedly funneled to a church in Table View with links to some city officials."

Swartz was arrested in December and was also out on bail of R10,000.

He's expected to appear in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday, while Grose is due back in court in June.

