Cele warns heads will roll if any police station labelled as 'murder capital'

Police Minister Bheki Cele said that police stations that became murder capitals would see action taken against commissioners.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele said that heads would roll when a police station got slapped with the unwanted label of "murder capital".

He also called for harsh punishment for officials found to be responsible for the massive DNA backlog in the Forensic Science Laboratory.

Cele issued the warnings while delivering his department’s R96.3 billion budget in the National Assembly on Thursday.

The minister said that they were concerned about the negative impact that the DNA forensics backlog had on crime.

He said that poor contract management, corruption and lack of leadership in the forensics environment had put the whole country under siege and heads should roll.

"It is on that score that I have called for an immediate national intervention and equally for drastic consequence management in this regard. I've engaged the national commissioner and his generals on this matter. To this end, a new divisional commissioner has been appointed."

Cele also called for greater interventions to curb the murder rate.

He said that stations that became murder capitals would see action taken against commissioners.

"When a station becomes a murder capital, interventions at all levels must be implemented and if the results fail regardless of the interventions, then the provincial guardian, the provincial commissioner and the station commanders' heads must roll."

