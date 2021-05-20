By-election results a clear rejection of DA-EFF administration - ANC in Joburg

The IEC said that of the 40 by-elections contested across 25 municipalities on Wednesday, the ANC retained 27 wards and lost one.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has managed to retain the majority of wards which were contested during Wednesday's by-elections.

The IEC said that of the 40 by-elections contested across 25 municipalities, the ANC retained 27 wards and lost one.

While the ANC won three new wards, other inroads were made by smaller political parties such as the Patriotic Alliance, which won ward 17 and 18 in Johannesburg.

The ANC in greater Johannesburg said that these results were a clear rejection of the Democratic Alliance (DA)-Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) administration, which it claimed nearly collapsed the city.

The party also reclaimed a ward from the DA.

The DA's fortunes did not turn in this round of by-elections, which saw the party lose four wards while it retained six.

With over 300,000 people expected to have taken part in Wednesday’s polls, the IEC said that it recorded a 31.9% turnout.

