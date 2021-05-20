ANC wants CT DA councillor to quit over charges relating to COVID-19 corruption

Nora Grose is accused of colluding with Reuben Swartz, the chairperson of the South African Religious Civic Organisation to access R170,000 in humanitarian aid earmarked for food parcels in Atlantis.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) wants Democratic Alliance (DA) Cape Town councillor Nora Grose to step down amid charges of COVID-19 corruption.

The ward councillor from Table View handed herself over to the Hawks in Atlantis and was granted bail of R10,000 in the Atlantis Magistrates Court.

She's accused of colluding with Reuben Swartz, the chairperson of the South African Religious Civic Organisation to access R170,000 in humanitarian aid earmarked for food parcels in Atlantis.

“Residents of Cape Town must see the DA for what it is. They’ve been making a lot of noise about the corruption in the ANC. I can see now, the DA councilors are beginning to defend and protect Grose, talking about innocent until proven guilty. What hypocrites,” said the ANC's Xolani Sotashe.

The DA's Emma Powell said that the councillor had availed herself to be formally charged but had not yet pleaded to any charges.

“As the councillor and city’s legal team have not been provided with the docket by the Hawks, we are unable to comment on the veracity or the merits of the charges. The investigation currently under way is multi-faceted, ” said Powell.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.