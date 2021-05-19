Zandspruit mob justice: Residents say they're tired of being terrorised

Gauteng police confirmed that four people were killed in an apparent mob justice crime in the area on Wednesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Some residents of the Zandspruit informal settlement, north of Joburg, said that they were sick and tired of been terrorised by criminals.

It's understood that a group of nine young men were taken to a local sports ground where they were beaten up by angry residents, who accused them of terrorising the community.

Police said that five others were rushed to hospital.

Some members of the public in the settlement were angry following the early morning incident which left five alleged young criminals dead in an act of apparent mob justice.

One resident said that members of the public were being terrorised daily and they were not safe anymore.

"The nyaope boys are taking over. Just last week people were attacked and robbed by the same boys. They are known to us."

Other residents said that criminals had taken over their area and accused the police of not doing their work.

At the same time, the situation seems to have returned to normal, with school children stopping to have a look at the crime scene.

